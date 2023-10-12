Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

