Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $449.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $457.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.61 and its 200 day moving average is $380.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.