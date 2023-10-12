Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $836.07 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $820.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $898.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

