Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $325.56 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.