EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 71,113 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 214,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.