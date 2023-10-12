EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 71,113 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 214,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

