150,193 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.54% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AdvanSix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $132,466.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $201,531. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.6 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.87. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASIX. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

