EA Series Trust Invests $5.22 Million in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 605,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.28% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 892.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LILAK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

