EA Series Trust Takes $5.14 Million Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 418,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,778,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,176,000 after buying an additional 187,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,388. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

