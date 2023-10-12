368,241 Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 368,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of Talos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Talos Energy by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $947,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 780,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.19. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Talos Energy had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $367.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TALO

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.