82,965 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.12% of Terex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at $1,824,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Terex by 59.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

