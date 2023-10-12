182,809 Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 182,809 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $25,591.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $25,591.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,606.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $451,434.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,659.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,954 shares of company stock worth $1,231,486. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NX opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $947.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

