188,677 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 188,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.23% of NMI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NMI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NMI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after buying an additional 83,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

