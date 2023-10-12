EA Series Trust Invests $4.86 Million in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,160,000.

FNDE opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

