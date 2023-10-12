EA Series Trust Takes $4.73 Million Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 388,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AHCO opened at $7.54 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $793.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.69 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

