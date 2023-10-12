EA Series Trust Takes $4.80 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,517 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 281,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,265,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 44,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 34,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 5,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.37 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

