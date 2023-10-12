Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 3.1%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. 84,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 562,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 133,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,929,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 741,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

