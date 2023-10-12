Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.61. 468,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,292,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $16,127,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $28,451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 540,252 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

