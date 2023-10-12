Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Up 7.4%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.50. 543,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,951,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $487,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,614,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,390,493.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 306,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $2,547,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $487,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,614,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,390,493.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

