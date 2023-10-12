Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 297,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 157,265 shares.The stock last traded at $36.92 and had previously closed at $36.19.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.13 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

