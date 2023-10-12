SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 286,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 95,594 shares.The stock last traded at $39.94 and had previously closed at $39.12.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

