iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 107,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 49,250 shares.The stock last traded at $105.65 and had previously closed at $105.69.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

