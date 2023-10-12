2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.40. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 122.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $33,812.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp purchased 86,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $515,027.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,142,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,646,981.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,434 shares of company stock worth $245,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 896.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

