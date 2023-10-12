Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.04), with a volume of 184910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.69 ($0.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Chaarat Gold Trading Down 5.1 %

About Chaarat Gold

The firm has a market cap of £22.32 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.09.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

