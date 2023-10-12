Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) versus Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wacker Chemie and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wacker Chemie 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 0 6 1 0 2.14

Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus price target of $169.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a consensus price target of $535.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,275.39%. Given Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is more favorable than Wacker Chemie.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A $4.02 33.47 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.51 31.39

This table compares Wacker Chemie and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wacker Chemie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Wacker Chemie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wacker Chemie pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wacker Chemie pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Wacker Chemie and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wacker Chemie beats Chr. Hansen Holding A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas. The Wacker Polymers division provides binders and polymeric additives, such as dispersible polymer powder and vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions, which are used in construction, paper, adhesive, paint, coating, and basic chemical industries. The Wacker Biosolutions division offers customized biotech and catalog products for fine chemicals, such as pharmaceutical proteins, vaccines, cyclodextrins, cysteine, polyvinyl acetate solid resins, and acetylacetone for pharmaceutical actives, food additives, and agrochemicals. The Wacker Polysilicon division produces hyperpure polysilicon for use in semiconductor and solar sectors. Wacker Chemie AG was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company operates as a subsidiary of Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. The Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries. It has a strategic collaboration with UPL Ltd. to develop and commercialize microbial-based bio solutions for sustainable agriculture. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

