Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 324,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 672,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.