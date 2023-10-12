Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.58 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $618.05 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 976,952,330 coins and its circulating supply is 955,931,639 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

