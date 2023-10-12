Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.00

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.75), with a volume of 451110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20 ($0.72).
Residential Secure Income Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.24 million, a PE ratio of -476.92 and a beta of 0.14.
Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is -3,846.15%.
About Residential Secure Income
Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.
Featured Stories
