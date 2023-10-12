Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $32,791.58 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00151687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00045732 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028321 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00024278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003677 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.