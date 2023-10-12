TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Down 1.9%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 25,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 113,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get TDCX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDCX

TDCX Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $786.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TDCX had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $126.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TDCX in the first quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TDCX by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TDCX

(Get Free Report)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.