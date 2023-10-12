Pollux Coin (POX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.75 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002667 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $35.75 million and approximately $124,309.46 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.76088878 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $269,964.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

