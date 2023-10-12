Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.54 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00015723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $595.54 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013480 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,817.64 or 1.00051463 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,311,983 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,311,982.8248294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.19781375 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $11,836,837.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.