ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Hits $61.65

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $61.65 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013480 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,817.64 or 1.00051463 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00781006 USD and is down -21.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $61.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.