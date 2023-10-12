Beta Finance (BETA) Market Cap Reaches $42.39 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $42.39 million and $2.06 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,878,788 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

