QITMEER NETWORK Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $114,978.13 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.10176235 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $151,654.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

