EA Series Trust Takes $4.62 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,115 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $2,526,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watsco by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $402.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $406.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.