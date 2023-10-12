EA Series Trust Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.07% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WING shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.62.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $181.63 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

