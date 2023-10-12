MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.40

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 256679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MLKN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

