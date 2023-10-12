Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

FTNT stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.