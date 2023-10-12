EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 162,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

