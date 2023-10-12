EA Series Trust Takes Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.11% of Denbury at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 1,999.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 297,577 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 54,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 30.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Denbury by 89.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 197,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 29.9% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $101.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEN. Capital One Financial cut Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

