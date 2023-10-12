EA Series Trust Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 339,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $210,067.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,233,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,838,314.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.05. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $19.10.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

