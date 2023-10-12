EA Series Trust Takes $4.27 Million Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.37% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -840.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

