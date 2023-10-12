EA Series Trust Invests $4.15 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,955,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,008.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 698,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,271,000 after acquiring an additional 635,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance
ITB opened at $79.04 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84.
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.
