Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $187.75

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 187.75 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.33), with a volume of 58724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.46).

Uniphar Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £511.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,339.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Uniphar alerts:

Uniphar Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.