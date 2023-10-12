Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.1 days.

SES Price Performance

SES stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. SES has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.16.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. It offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. The company also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to government, aeronautical, maritime, telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, and cloud industries.

