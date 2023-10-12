Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

