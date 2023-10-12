Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in September

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 905,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SECYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.25 to C$8.90 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

SECYF opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

