EA Series Trust Invests $4.21 Million in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 120.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

