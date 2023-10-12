WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WISeKey International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in WISeKey International by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in WISeKey International by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in WISeKey International by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

WISeKey International Price Performance

WISeKey International stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. WISeKey International has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

