MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MJ Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNE opened at $0.02 on Thursday. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc, a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

